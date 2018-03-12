MAS Portfolio Government Bon
1,158.93
USD
1.69
0.15%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1,133.38 - 1,195.64
1年トータルリターン
2.25%
年初来リターン
-1.86%
前日終値
1,157.24
ファンド分類
Foreign Government Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,158.93
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
274.442
設定日
07/29/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
0.06%
企業概要
MAS Portfolio Government Bonds (USD) is an open-end fund incorporated in Liechtenstein. The Fund's objective is to achieve continuous growth according to the growth of debt markets in the currency. The Fund invests primarily in bonds of worldwide countries.
住所LGT Capital Partners (FL) Ltd
Herrengasse 12
9490 Vaduz
Liechtenstein
電話番号+41 55 415 92 92 Tel
Webサイトwww.lgtcp.com