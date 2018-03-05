Luen Fung Hang Life Pension
LFHNAIT:MA
12.4354
HKD
更新日時 2018/03/05
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
10.9725 - 12.6266
1年トータルリターン
12.76%
年初来リターン
2.77%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
North American Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
North American Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/05/2018)
12.4354
資産総額 (千 HKD) ( 09/30/2015)
10.947
設定日
05/04/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
1.50%
企業概要
Luen Fung Hang Life Pension Fund - North America Index Tracker 70Fund is an open-end Pension Fund -incorporated in Macau. It seeks to achieve long term capital growth by investing in an underlying index fund that seeks to provide investment performance that tracks the performance of the FTSE MPF North America Index (unhedged), which 70% exposure to North American securities.
住所BOCI-Prudential Asset Management Ltd
27/F, Bank of China Tower
1 Garden Road
Central
Hong Kong
電話番号852-2280-8888
Webサイトwww.boci-pru.com.hk