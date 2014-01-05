LFPartners Investment Funds
LFHLGC2:LX
Pending Listing
USD
商品分類
SICAV
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (EUR) ( -)
-
設定日
05/01/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
2.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
LFPartners Investment Funds - Harris Lane Global Balanced Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is provide income and offer long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of multi-asset, multi-currency investments.
住所Luxembourg Fund Partners
2, boulevard de la Foire
L-1528 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイト
-