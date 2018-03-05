Luen Fung Hang Life Pension
LFHGRWA:MA
10.6805
HKD
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
9.7584 - 10.7137
1年トータルリターン
9.45%
年初来リターン
2.97%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
China
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/05/2018)
10.6805
資産総額 (千 HKD) ( 09/30/2015)
130.243
設定日
08/11/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
1.50%
企業概要
Luen Fung Hang Life Pension Fund - Great Wall Fund is an open-end Pension Fund -incorporated in Macau. It aims to provide long term capital appreciation. It invests 50% to 70% in RMB deb securities and deposit, and 30% to 50% non-RMB debt and deposit settled in MOP, HKD or USD.
住所BOCI-Prudential Asset Management Ltd
27/F, Bank of China Tower
1 Garden Road
Central
Hong Kong
電話番号852-2280-8888
Webサイトwww.boci-pru.com.hk