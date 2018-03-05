Luen Fung Hang Life Pension

更新日時 2018/03/05
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
9.8964 - 12.9602
1年トータルリターン
21.91%
年初来リターン
2.05%
ファンド分類
China
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/05/2018)
12.0646
資産総額 (百万 HKD) ( 09/30/2015)
193.370
設定日
04/01/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
1.50%
企業概要
Luen Fung Hang Life Pension Fund - China Equity Fund is an open-end pension fund incorporated in Macau. It aims to provide investors with long-term capital growth. It mainly invests 70% in the listed equities and equity related securities of companies whose activities are closely related to China. The rest of the asset will be invested in bond, cash and deposits.
住所
BOCI-Prudential Asset Management Ltd
27/F, Bank of China Tower
1 Garden Road
Central
Hong Kong
電話番号
852-2280-8888
Webサイト
www.boci-pru.com.hk