Luen Fung Hang Life Pension
LFHCHEQ:MA
12.0646
HKD
更新日時 2018/03/05
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
9.8964 - 12.9602
1年トータルリターン
21.91%
年初来リターン
2.05%
52週レンジ
9.8964 - 12.9602
1年トータルリターン
22.77%
年初来リターン
2.05%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
China
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/05/2018)
12.0646
資産総額 (百万 HKD) ( 09/30/2015)
193.370
設定日
04/01/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
1.50%
企業概要
Luen Fung Hang Life Pension Fund - China Equity Fund is an open-end pension fund incorporated in Macau. It aims to provide investors with long-term capital growth. It mainly invests 70% in the listed equities and equity related securities of companies whose activities are closely related to China. The rest of the asset will be invested in bond, cash and deposits.
住所BOCI-Prudential Asset Management Ltd
27/F, Bank of China Tower
1 Garden Road
Central
Hong Kong
電話番号852-2280-8888
Webサイトwww.boci-pru.com.hk