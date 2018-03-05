Luen Fung Hang Life Pension
LFHBALA:MA
22.9437
HKD
更新日時 2018/03/05
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
20.4718 - 23.9690
1年トータルリターン
12.07%
年初来リターン
0.55%
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/05/2018)
22.9437
資産総額 (百万 HKD) ( 09/30/2015)
411.180
設定日
01/17/2003
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
1.50%
企業概要
Luen Fung Hang Life Pension Fund - Balanced Fund is an open-end pension fund incorporated in Macau. It invests in a balance manner with a view to achieve reasonable capital gain. It invest 20% to 60% in global equity and 40% to 80% in global debt.
住所BOCI-Prudential Asset Management Ltd
27/F, Bank of China Tower
1 Garden Road
Central
Hong Kong
電話番号852-2280-8888
Webサイトwww.boci-pru.com.hk