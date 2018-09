企業概要

La Francaise Global Coco is an open-end fund registred in France. The Fund's objective is to outperform the BofA Merrill Lynch Contingent Capital EUR Hedged Total Return Index over a greater than 5 year period. The Fund can invest up to 100% of its assets in bonds and up to 10% in money markets. The Fund invests mainly in subordinated debt, bonds, and negotiable debt.