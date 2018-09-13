LFP - LFP Rendement Global 2
LFG20IA:FP
1,255.36
EUR
0.85
0.07%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
1,240.19 - 1,262.48
1年トータルリターン
0.76%
年初来リターン
0.25%
前日終値
1,254.51
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
1,255.36
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/13/2018)
41.124
設定日
09/23/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
JAAFAR IBARAGHEN / AKRAM GHARBI
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.55%
経費率
0.70%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
CMNTREI:FP
LFP-ﾗ･ﾌﾗﾝｾｰｽﾞ･ﾄﾚｿﾞﾙﾘｰ
|24.40
|2.64 百万
|4.83
|
QJ770033:COR
|1.60 千
|1.56 百万
|2.85
|
EI335567:COR
|1.50 千
|1.32 百万
|2.40
|
EK825117:COR
|1.60 千
|1.26 百万
|2.31
|
EI319358:COR
|1.05 千
|1.19 百万
|2.18
|
EK372455:COR
|1.10 千
|1.19 百万
|2.18
|
EJ772510:COR
|1.40 千
|1.15 百万
|2.11
|
EK841833:COR
|1.10 千
|1.15 百万
|2.09
|
EJ854544:COR
|111.03
|1.14 百万
|2.09
|
EJ644734:COR
|1.00 千
|1.09 百万
|1.99
企業概要
LFP Rendement Global 2020 is an open-end investment fund registered in France. The Fund's objective is to outperform French government bonds denominated in Euros and maturing in 2018 over a 7 year period. The Fund invests its assets in fixed- or variable-rate bonds, convertible bonds, negotiable debt and money markets.
住所La Francaise Asset Management/France
128, boulevard Raspail
75006 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-44-56-10-00
Webサイトwww.la-francaise.com