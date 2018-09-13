Lazard Freres Gestion Focus
LFFOCUS:FP
1,411.95
EUR
0.16
0.01%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1,407.10 - 1,471.34
1年トータルリターン
-0.74%
年初来リターン
-2.01%
前日終値
1,411.79
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
1,411.95
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/13/2018)
52.746
設定日
02/28/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
4.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.30%
経費率
-
企業概要
Focus is an open-end Fund registered in France. The objective of the Fund is to achieve a performance of 6 percent per year. The Fund invests its assets in debt and money market funds, equity funds domiciled in both the Euro Zone and Internationally, emerging market equity funds and alternative funds.
住所Lazard Freres & Cie
25, rue de Courcelles
75008 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-44-13-01-11
Webサイトwww.lazardfreresgestion.fr