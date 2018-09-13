LF Fund of Funds - Life Cycl
LFEU47I:LX
1.0396
EUR
0.0013
0.13%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
0.9651 - 1.0533
1年トータルリターン
7.00%
年初来リターン
2.48%
前日終値
1.0383
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
1.0396
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/13/2018)
3.374
設定日
06/16/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
0.84%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ISAC:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞMSCI ACWI UCITS ETF U
|10.35 千
|442.14 千
|13.25
|
XWLD:LN
XﾄﾗｯｶｰｽﾞMSCIﾜｰﾙﾄﾞUCITS ETF
|6.71 千
|358.85 千
|10.76
|
ESD:FP
BNP Paribas Easy S&P 500 UCI
|38.10 千
|344.84 千
|10.34
|
PEBSWIA:LX
Parvest Equity Best Selectio
|2.63 千
|291.94 千
|8.75
|
MGNNDCA:LN
M&Gｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ1-北米ﾊﾞﾘｭ
|16.14 千
|266.56 千
|7.99
|
MGGBDCA:LN
M&Gｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ1-M&Gｸﾞﾛｰﾊ
|19.27 千
|249.86 千
|7.49
|
MGIGECA:LN
M&G Investment Funds 1 - M&G
|6.65 千
|216.50 千
|6.49
|
PIOEBDI:LX
ｱﾑﾝﾃﾞｨ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞII-ﾕｰﾛ･ﾎﾞﾝﾄﾞ
|16.50 千
|182.79 千
|5.48
|
PAREABI:LX
ﾊﾟｰﾍﾞｽﾄ･ﾎﾞﾝﾄﾞ･ﾕｰﾛ･ｶﾞﾊﾞﾒﾝﾄ
|859.74
|180.10 千
|5.40
|
SYBA:GR
SPDRﾌﾞﾙｰﾑﾊﾞｰｸﾞ･ﾊﾞｰｸﾚｲｽﾞ･ﾕｰﾛ･
|2.58 千
|154.68 千
|4.64
企業概要
LF Fund of Funds Life Cycle 2047 is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital appreciation in the long term. The Fund invests in units of UCITS and/or UCI which invest in debt securities, equities, money market instruments, term or time deposits, cash, as well as in financial derivative instruments including Exchange Traded Funds.
住所Eurobank Asset Management MFMC
10 Stadiou Street
Athens - 105 64
Greece
電話番号30-210-335-2800
Webサイトwww.eurobankam.gr