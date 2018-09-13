企業概要

La Francaise Investment Solutions - Eole Rendement is an open-end fund registered in France. The Fund's aim is to outperform the EONIA index. The Fund may hold up to 100% of its assets in equities issued by OECD states within the eurozone. The Fund may also invest up to 100% in fixed income, investment grade with rating of BBB- by S&P or Baa3 by Moody's and in all economic sectors.