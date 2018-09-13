La Francaise Investment Solu
LFEOLER:FP
996.00
EUR
0.01
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
OECD Countries
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
996
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/13/2018)
129.649
設定日
02/22/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.12%
経費率
-
企業概要
La Francaise Investment Solutions - Eole Rendement is an open-end fund registered in France. The Fund's aim is to outperform the EONIA index. The Fund may hold up to 100% of its assets in equities issued by OECD states within the eurozone. The Fund may also invest up to 100% in fixed income, investment grade with rating of BBB- by S&P or Baa3 by Moody's and in all economic sectors.
住所La Francaise Asset Management/France
128, boulevard Raspail
75006 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-44-56-10-00
Webサイトwww.la-francaise.com