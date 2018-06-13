LFE Corp Bhd
LFE:MK
Bursa Malays
0.15
MYR
0.01
7.14%
更新日時 2018/06/13
始値
0.14
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
0.14 - 0.15
出来高
11,000
前日終値
0.14
52週レンジ
0.11 - 0.31
1年トータルリターン
-48.28%
年初来リターン
-31.82%
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
-
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (MYR) (TTM)
-0.04
時価総額 (百万 MYR)
27.873
発行済株式数 (百万)
185.821
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
2.26
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
セクター
Industrials
業種
Engineering & Construction Svcs
産業サブグループ
Building Sub Contractors
企業概要
LFE Corporation Berhad is an investment holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides general and specialised electrical and mechanical engineering services and maintenance works. LFE also invests in properties and manufactures electrical busbar trunking systems, equipment, components as well as other related electrical products.
住所Lot 43117, Off Jalan Balakong
Balakong, 43300
Malaysia
電話番号60-3-22415800
Webサイトwww.lfe.com.my