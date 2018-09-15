Canadian Life Cos Split Corp
LFE:CN
Toronto
3.79
CAD
0.08
2.16%
更新日時 2018/09/15
始値
3.71
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
3.65 - 3.80
前日終値
3.71
52週レンジ
3.65 - 7.01
1年トータルリターン
-20.53%
年初来リターン
-39.60%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 08/31/2018)
4.24
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 05/31/2018)
65.845
設定日
04/18/2005
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-0.24%
乖離率52週平均値
11.55%
ファンドマネージャ
LAURA L JOHNSON
直近配当額 ( 02/27/2018)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
1.31%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-18.14%
3年トータルリターン
7.07%
5年トータルリターン
7.52%
企業概要
Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a mutual fund corporation incorporated in Canada. The Corporation seeks to pay monthly cash dividends. The Corporation invests in a portfolio of four Canadian life insurance companies which include: Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corp, and Sun Life Financial Inc.
住所Quadravest Capital Management
77 King Street, Suite 4500
Toronto, ONT M5K 1K7
Canada
電話番号1-416-304-4440
Webサイトwww.quadravest.com