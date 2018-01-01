Van Eck Long/Flat Commodity
LFCYX:US
NASDAQ GM
Pending Listing
USD
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (USD) ( -)
-
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
-
企業概要
Van Eck Long/Flat Commodity Index Fund aims to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of the UBS Bloomberg Constant Maturity Commodity Total Return Index by investing in instruments that derive their value from the performance of the UBS Bloomberg Constant Maturity Commodity Total Return Index.
住所Van Eck Global
335 Madison Avenue
19th Floor
New York, NY 10017
電話番号1-800-826-2333
Webサイトwww.vaneck.com