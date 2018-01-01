Van Eck Long/Flat Commodity
LFCIX:US
NASDAQ GM
Pending Listing
USD
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (USD) ( -)
-
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Van Eck Long/Flat Commodity Index Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Morningstar Long/Flat Commodity Index. The Fund invests in instruments that derive their value from the and in bonds, debt securities and other fixed income instruments issued by various U.S. public- or private-sector entities.
住所Van Eck Global
335 Madison Avenue
19th Floor
New York, NY 10017
電話番号1-800-826-2333
Webサイトwww.vaneck.com