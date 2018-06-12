Lansforsakringar Bekvam Stab
LFBFSTA:SS
102.54
SEK
0.29
0.29%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
97.45 - 103.35
1年トータルリターン
3.32%
年初来リターン
2.15%
前日終値
102.83
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
102.5375
資産総額 (十億 SEK) ( 01/31/2018)
1.213
設定日
04/14/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MARTIN AXELL / SEBASTIAN HALLENIUS
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.20%
経費率
1.27%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LANOBLI:SS
Lansforsakringar Lang Rantef
|2.99 百万
|487.00 百万
|31.91
|
BGEA2SH:LX
ﾌﾞﾗｯｸﾛｯｸ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ﾕｰﾛ社
|1.55 百万
|155.75 百万
|10.21
|
NTRGSRC:LX
Norron SICAV - Target Fund
|834.25 千
|115.03 百万
|7.54
|
LANSVER:SS
Lansforsakringar Sverige Akt
|71.88 千
|111.19 百万
|7.29
|
SLGLHAS:LX
ｽﾀﾝﾀﾞｰﾄﾞ･ﾗｲﾌ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾂ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊ
|925.72 千
|109.33 百万
|7.16
|
LANTOTA:SS
Lansforsakringar Global Hall
|1.86 百万
|84.07 百万
|5.51
|
PIMGCAD:ID
ﾋﾟﾑｺ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ:ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾀｰｽﾞ
|7.23 百万
|81.72 百万
|5.36
|
MLLEUA2:LX
ﾌﾞﾗｯｸﾛｯｸ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-新興
|337.31 千
|71.21 百万
|4.67
|
LANUSAI:SS
Lansforsakringar USA Index
|175.72 千
|60.74 百万
|3.98
|
LANTILL:SS
Lansforsakringar Tillvaxtmar
|151.75 千
|57.18 百万
|3.75
企業概要
Lansforsakringar Bekvam Stabil is an open-end fund established in Sweden. The fund is a multi-strategy fund of funds that seeks to achieve a high risk-adjust- ed return over the long term through active management in Global markets. The investment process is based on economic cycle aware strategic asset allocation, active fund manager selection and advanced portfolio construction.
住所Lansforsakringar Fondsforvaltning AB
Tegeluddsvagen 11-13
10650 Stockholm
Sweden
電話番号+46 8 588 407 00
Webサイトwww.lansforsakringar.se