Eurobank - LF Fund of Funds
LFBBLUS:LX
12.2311
EUR
0.0230
0.19%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
11.2037 - 12.2635
1年トータルリターン
1.29%
年初来リターン
3.97%
前日終値
12.2081
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
North American Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
12.2311
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/13/2018)
17.623
設定日
10/01/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
1.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.25%
経費率
2.05%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
PIOUSAI:LX
ｱﾑﾝﾃﾞｨ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞII-ﾊﾟｲｵﾆｱ米ﾄﾞﾙ建
|680.00
|1.39 百万
|7.94
|
IUAG:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ米国総合債券UCITS ETF
|13.00 千
|1.13 百万
|6.46
|
TEUSGFI:LX
ﾌﾗﾝｸﾘﾝ･ﾃﾝﾌﾟﾙﾄﾝ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾌｧﾝ
|90.00 千
|1.06 百万
|6.08
|
MSUEGZU:LX
ﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ｽﾀﾝﾚｰ投資信託: 米国ｸﾞﾛ
|14.70 千
|1.06 百万
|6.03
|
PGDIFIA:ID
ﾋﾟﾑｺﾌｧﾝｽﾞGlblｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾀ:分散投資
|53.51 千
|1.04 百万
|5.93
|
TEMAGIA:LX
ﾌﾗﾝｸﾘﾝ･ﾃﾝﾌﾟﾙﾄﾝ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾌｧﾝ
|28.10 千
|1.03 百万
|5.90
|
GLUSEQI:LX
GSﾌｧﾝｽﾞSICAV-米国COREｴｸｲﾃｨ･ﾎ
|41.39 千
|1.01 百万
|5.79
|
IUSVCAU:LX
Invesco US Value Equity Fund
|23.75 千
|990.07 千
|5.66
|
MGNNDCA:LN
M&Gｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ1-北米ﾊﾞﾘｭ
|62.24 千
|984.00 千
|5.62
|
PISTINI:LX
ｱﾑﾝﾃﾞｨ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞII-ﾊﾟｲｵﾆｱ･ｽﾄﾗﾃｼﾞ
|8.80 千
|981.09 千
|5.60
企業概要
(LF) Fund of Funds Balanced Blend US is a UCITS incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund will invest its assets primarily in units of UCITS and/or other UCIs, with an aim to provide a medium/long-term capital growth by providing a balanced investment exposure to various asset classes with a US focus including equities, bonds, property, commodities, and cash.
住所Eurobank Asset Management MFMC
10 Stadiou Street
Athens - 105 64
Greece
電話番号30-210-335-2800
Webサイトwww.eurobankam.gr