Eurobank - LF Fund of Funds

LFBBLUS:LX
12.2311
EUR
0.0230
0.19%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
11.2037 - 12.2635
1年トータルリターン
1.29%
年初来リターン
3.97%
前日終値
12.2081
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
North American Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
12.2311
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/13/2018)
17.623
設定日
10/01/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
1.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.25%
経費率
2.05%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
PIOUSAI:LX
ｱﾑﾝﾃﾞｨ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞII-ﾊﾟｲｵﾆｱ米ﾄﾞﾙ建
680.00 1.39 百万 7.94
IUAG:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ米国総合債券UCITS ETF
13.00 千 1.13 百万 6.46
TEUSGFI:LX
ﾌﾗﾝｸﾘﾝ･ﾃﾝﾌﾟﾙﾄﾝ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾌｧﾝ
90.00 千 1.06 百万 6.08
MSUEGZU:LX
ﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ｽﾀﾝﾚｰ投資信託: 米国ｸﾞﾛ
14.70 千 1.06 百万 6.03
PGDIFIA:ID
ﾋﾟﾑｺﾌｧﾝｽﾞGlblｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾀ:分散投資
53.51 千 1.04 百万 5.93
TEMAGIA:LX
ﾌﾗﾝｸﾘﾝ･ﾃﾝﾌﾟﾙﾄﾝ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾌｧﾝ
28.10 千 1.03 百万 5.90
GLUSEQI:LX
GSﾌｧﾝｽﾞSICAV-米国COREｴｸｲﾃｨ･ﾎ
41.39 千 1.01 百万 5.79
IUSVCAU:LX
Invesco US Value Equity Fund
23.75 千 990.07 千 5.66
MGNNDCA:LN
M&Gｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ1-北米ﾊﾞﾘｭ
62.24 千 984.00 千 5.62
PISTINI:LX
ｱﾑﾝﾃﾞｨ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞII-ﾊﾟｲｵﾆｱ･ｽﾄﾗﾃｼﾞ
8.80 千 981.09 千 5.60
企業概要
(LF) Fund of Funds Balanced Blend US is a UCITS incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund will invest its assets primarily in units of UCITS and/or other UCIs, with an aim to provide a medium/long-term capital growth by providing a balanced investment exposure to various asset classes with a US focus including equities, bonds, property, commodities, and cash.
住所
Eurobank Asset Management MFMC
10 Stadiou Street
Athens - 105 64
Greece
電話番号
30-210-335-2800
Webサイト
www.eurobankam.gr