LFP 1 SICAV - SIF SA - Avent
LFAVNBD:LX
Pending Listing
EUR
SICAV
Global Allocation
Mixed Allocation
Global
07/01/2013
0.00%
5.00%
LFP 1 SICAV - SIF SA - Aventor Funds EUR is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve stated specific returns for investors through a stable stream while preserving capital. The Fund will make direct and indirect investments in strategically selected assets and companies in different sectors in Europe, North America, New Zealand and Asia.
2, boulevard de la Foire
L-1528 Luxembourg
Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg
