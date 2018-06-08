企業概要

LA Francaise-Apolline Obligations Internationales is an open-end fund domiciled in France. The Fund's objective is to outperform Barclays Global Aggregate Hedged € over a five-year period. The Fund invests up to 100% in S&P and Moody's graded bonds and up to 25% speculative bonds. The Fund invest up to 10% through French/international funds/FIA and equity stocks and may use derivatives.