LA Francaise Apolline Obliga
LFAPLOI:FP
1,093.29
EUR
更新日時 2018/06/08
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
1,088.76 - 1,114.76
1年トータルリターン
0.48%
年初来リターン
-1.28%
52週レンジ
1,088.76 - 1,114.76
1年トータルリターン
0.40%
年初来リターン
-1.28%
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
OECD Countries
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
OECD Countries
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/08/2018)
1,093.29
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/08/2018)
196.696
設定日
09/11/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LA Francaise-Apolline Obligations Internationales is an open-end fund domiciled in France. The Fund's objective is to outperform Barclays Global Aggregate Hedged € over a five-year period. The Fund invests up to 100% in S&P and Moody's graded bonds and up to 25% speculative bonds. The Fund invest up to 10% through French/international funds/FIA and equity stocks and may use derivatives.
住所La Francaise Asset Management/France
128, boulevard Raspail
75006 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-44-56-10-00
Webサイトwww.la-francaise.com