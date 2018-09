企業概要

La Francaise amLeague Euro 45 is an open-end fund incorporated in France. The Fund's objective is to replicate the strategy of amLeague_Euro 45 Index. The Fund invests up to 100% in Euro Stoxx re-invested dividends Index and at least 75% in PEA eligible securities. The Fund may invests up 10% in French and European funds and invest up to 100% in derivative instruments.