L&G Fidelity Multi Asset Ope
LFAG25P:LN
135.38
GBp
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
133.84 - 135.52
1年トータルリターン
0.15%
年初来リターン
0.00%
前日終値
135.38
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
135.38
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
8.200
設定日
01/23/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
FIDMMII:LN
Fidelity Investment Funds IV
|24.12 千
|8.20 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Fidelity Multi Asset Open Strategic - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in a portfolio with exposure to global markets in mostly bonds, equities, property, commodities, and cash.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com