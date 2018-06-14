US Corp High Yield
LF98TRUU:IND
1,963.87
1.99
0.10%
更新日時 13:00 JST 2018/06/14
前日終値
1,961.88
52週レンジ
1,897.12 - 1,967.27
1年トータルリターン
2.97%
年初来リターン
0.61%
企業概要
The Bloomberg Barclays US Corporate High Yield Bond Index measures the USD-denominated, high yield, fixed-rate corporate bond market. Securities are classified as high yield if the middle rating of Moody's, Fitch and S&P is Ba1/BB+/BB+ or below. Bonds from issuers with an emerging markets country of risk, based on Barclays EM country definition, are excluded.
