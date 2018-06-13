GLB IL STAT
LF94STAT:IND
337.3749
0.8944
0.27%
更新日時 2018/06/13
前日終値
336.4805
52週レンジ
322.1294 - 350.6295
1年トータルリターン
2.46%
年初来リターン
-1.84%
指数構成銘柄
0
値上り銘柄
0
値下り銘柄
0
企業概要
The Bloomberg Barclays Global Inflation-Linked Index (Series-L) includes securities which offer the potential for protection against inflation as their cash flows are linked to an underlying inflation index. All securities included in the index have to be issued by an investment-grade rated sovereign in its local currency.,
