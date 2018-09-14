UK Gilt 1-5 Unh GBP
LF56TRGU:IND
208.93
0.10
0.05%
更新日時 2018/09/14
前日終値
209.03
52週レンジ
207.59 - 209.68
1年トータルリターン
-0.09%
年初来リターン
-0.35%
指数構成銘柄
0
値上り銘柄
0
値下り銘柄
0
企業概要
The Bloomberg Barclays Sterling Gilt Index is a measure of GBP-denominated, fixed-rate, investment-grade public obligations of the United Kingdom. The index tracks nominal gilt issues only (inflation-linked bonds are not eligible for inclusion). The Sterling Gilt Index is a component of the Sterling Aggregate, Pan-European Aggregate, Global Aggregate and Global Treasury Indices.
