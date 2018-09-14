Gilt 15+ TR Unh GBP
LF55TRGU:IND
319.93
0.66
0.21%
更新日時 2018/09/14
前日終値
320.60
52週レンジ
307.67 - 332.86
1年トータルリターン
2.26%
年初来リターン
-1.63%
前日終値
320.60
52週レンジ
307.67 - 332.86
1年トータルリターン
2.26%
年初来リターン
-1.63%
指数構成銘柄
0
値上り銘柄
0
値下り銘柄
0
企業概要
The Bloomberg Barclays Sterling Aggregate Bond Index is a broad-based benchmark that measures the investment grade, sterling-denominated, fixed-rate bond market, including treasuries, government-related, corporate and securitized issues. Inclusion is based on the currency denomination of a bond, not country of risk of the issuer.
住所-
電話番号-
Webサイト
-