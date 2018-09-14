LO Funds III - Global Govern
LF3GCIA:LX
98.06
CHF
0.10
0.10%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
97.42 - 103.11
1年トータルリターン
-1.78%
年初来リターン
-3.19%
前日終値
98.15
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Foreign Government Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
98.055
資産総額 (百万 CHF) ( 09/13/2018)
175.822
設定日
10/21/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
NIC HOOGEWIJS / YANNIK ZUFFEREY
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.15%
経費率
0.27%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EE190475:COR
|1.88 千
|2.55 百万
|1.15
|
EI248860:COR
|19.88 千
|2.41 百万
|1.09
|
EJ708471:COR
|2.09 千
|2.37 百万
|1.07
|
EH362368:COR
|19.70 千
|2.32 百万
|1.05
|
EH613113:COR
|9.31 千
|2.12 百万
|0.95
|
EI250130:COR
|1.86 千
|2.08 百万
|0.94
|
AM249066:COR
|2.01 千
|2.03 百万
|0.91
|
ED443833:COR
|1.82 千
|1.84 百万
|0.83
|
SS102372:COR
|1.44 千
|1.71 百万
|0.77
|
EH819001:COR
|2.26 千
|1.68 百万
|0.76
企業概要
LOF3-Global Government Fundamental is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund aims to invest at least two-thirds of its assets in bonds and other fixed or floating-rate debt securities and short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by sovereign issuers participating in the OECD and/or supranational institutions.
住所Lombard Odier Funds Europe SA
5 AlLee Scheffer
L-520 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号+352-27-78-1000
Webサイトwww.lombardodier.com