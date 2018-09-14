Voya Corporate Leaders Trust

LEXCX:US
NASDAQ GM
40.02
USD
0.01
0.02%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
34.57 - 40.02
1年トータルリターン
17.79%
年初来リターン
7.03%
前日終値
40.01
ファンド分類
Blend Large Cap
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
40.02
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
853.833
設定日
11/18/1935
直近配当額 ( 06/29/2018)
0.3572
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.79%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.40%
経費率
0.52%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
UNP:US
ﾕﾆｵﾝ･ﾊﾟｼﾌｨｯｸ
1.57 百万 222.78 百万 27.50
BRK/B:US
ﾊﾞｰｸｼｬｰ･ﾊｻｳｪｲ
523.95 千 97.79 百万 12.07
XOM:US
ｴｸｿﾝﾓｰﾋﾞﾙ
1.05 百万 86.48 百万 10.68
PX:US
プラクセアー
393.96 千 62.30 百万 7.69
MPC:US
ﾏﾗｿﾝ･ﾍﾟﾄﾛﾘｱﾑ
841.45 千 59.04 百万 7.29
DWDP:US
ﾀﾞｳ･ﾃﾞｭﾎﾟﾝ
807.09 千 53.20 百万 6.57
CVX:US
ｼｪﾌﾞﾛﾝ
386.06 千 48.81 百万 6.02
HON:US
ﾊﾈｳｪﾙｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ
220.46 千 31.76 百万 3.92
PG:US
ﾌﾟﾛｸﾀｰ･ｱﾝﾄﾞ･ｷﾞｬﾝﾌﾞﾙ(P&G)
384.66 千 30.03 百万 3.71
CMCSA:US
ｺﾑｷｬｽﾄ
593.71 千 19.48 百万 2.40
企業概要
Voya Corporate Leaders Trust is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks long-term growth of capital and income. The Fund invests generally in an equal number of shares of the common stocks of a fixed list of American blue chip corporations. The Fund is currently invested in twenty-five of such corporations.
住所
Voya Investment Management
7337 E Doubletree Ranch Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
電話番号
1-800-992-0180
Webサイト
investments.voya.com