Voya Corporate Leaders Trust
LEXCX:US
NASDAQ GM
40.02
USD
0.01
0.02%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
34.57 - 40.02
1年トータルリターン
17.79%
年初来リターン
7.03%
前日終値
40.01
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Blend Large Cap
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
40.02
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
853.833
設定日
11/18/1935
直近配当額 ( 06/29/2018)
0.3572
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.79%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.40%
経費率
0.52%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
UNP:US
ﾕﾆｵﾝ･ﾊﾟｼﾌｨｯｸ
|1.57 百万
|222.78 百万
|27.50
|
BRK/B:US
ﾊﾞｰｸｼｬｰ･ﾊｻｳｪｲ
|523.95 千
|97.79 百万
|12.07
|
XOM:US
ｴｸｿﾝﾓｰﾋﾞﾙ
|1.05 百万
|86.48 百万
|10.68
|
PX:US
プラクセアー
|393.96 千
|62.30 百万
|7.69
|
MPC:US
ﾏﾗｿﾝ･ﾍﾟﾄﾛﾘｱﾑ
|841.45 千
|59.04 百万
|7.29
|
DWDP:US
ﾀﾞｳ･ﾃﾞｭﾎﾟﾝ
|807.09 千
|53.20 百万
|6.57
|
CVX:US
ｼｪﾌﾞﾛﾝ
|386.06 千
|48.81 百万
|6.02
|
HON:US
ﾊﾈｳｪﾙｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ
|220.46 千
|31.76 百万
|3.92
|
PG:US
ﾌﾟﾛｸﾀｰ･ｱﾝﾄﾞ･ｷﾞｬﾝﾌﾞﾙ(P&G)
|384.66 千
|30.03 百万
|3.71
|
CMCSA:US
ｺﾑｷｬｽﾄ
|593.71 千
|19.48 百万
|2.40
企業概要
Voya Corporate Leaders Trust is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks long-term growth of capital and income. The Fund invests generally in an equal number of shares of the common stocks of a fixed list of American blue chip corporations. The Fund is currently invested in twenty-five of such corporations.
住所Voya Investment Management
7337 E Doubletree Ranch Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
電話番号1-800-992-0180
Webサイトinvestments.voya.com