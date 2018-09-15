Lexington Co Ab/The
LEX:SS
FN Stockholm
11.10
SEK
0.10
0.89%
更新日時 2018/09/15
始値
11.10
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
11.10 - 11.40
出来高
881
前日終値
11.20
52週レンジ
11.00 - 25.30
1年トータルリターン
-45.32%
始値
11.10
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
11.10 - 11.40
出来高
881
前日終値
11.20
52週レンジ
11.00 - 25.30
1年トータルリターン
-45.32%
年初来リターン
-40.96%
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
-
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (SEK) (TTM)
-0.50
時価総額 (百万 SEK)
66.341
発行済株式数 (百万)
5.977
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
0.23
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
セクター
Consumer Discretionary
業種
Apparel & Textile Products
産業サブグループ
Textile & Textile Products
この銘柄に関するニュースは現在ありません。 再度後ほどご確認ください。
この銘柄に関するプレスリリースは現在ありません。 再度後ほどご確認ください。
企業概要
The Lexington Company AB manufactures home textiles and apparel. The Company offers bedding, towels, bedcovers, cushions, and table wear, as well as sweaters, jackets, vests, hoodies, pants, outwear products, skirts, sleepwear, and accessories. The Lexington Company conducts business operations and markets to customers in worldwide.
住所St. Eriksgatan 46
Stockholm, 11249
Sweden
電話番号46-854-555-800
Webサイトwww.lexingtoncompany.com