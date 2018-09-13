Lyxor International Asset Ma
LEVOWRD:FP
136.56
EUR
0.03
0.02%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
123.49 - 138.59
1年トータルリターン
7.68%
年初来リターン
2.36%
前日終値
136.53
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
136.56
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/13/2018)
51.445
設定日
03/18/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
1.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.55%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lyxor Evo Fund World is an open-end fund registered in France. The Fund's objective is to offer exposure to "risky" and "non-risky" assets as well as capital protection of at least 80% of the initial value invested. The Fund invests its assets in securities making up the MSCI World Index as well as French or foreign money markets and/or bonds.
住所Lyxor Asset Management
17 Cours Valmy
Tour Societe Generale
92800 Puteaux
France
電話番号44-20-7762-5703
Webサイトwww.lyxor.com