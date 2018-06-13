Thesis Levitas B Fund
LEVITBA:LN
128.30
GBp
0.10
0.08%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
125.30 - 129.70
1年トータルリターン
-0.31%
年初来リターン
-0.62%
前日終値
128.40
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
128.3
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 06/13/2018)
130.596
設定日
07/02/2012
直近配当額 ( 01/02/2018)
0.7216
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.12%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
JPMSBAA:LN
JPM Unconstrained Bond Fund
|10.31 百万
|7.45 百万
|6.12
|
RLSTCAI:LN
Royal London Sterling Credit
|4.68 百万
|6.40 百万
|5.26
|
INVMDIA:LN
ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾃｯｸ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ･ｼﾘｰｽﾞi-分散型
|3.89 百万
|6.39 百万
|5.25
|
JUPDBLE:LX
ｼﾞｭﾋﾟﾀｰJGF-ﾀﾞｲﾅﾐｯｸ･ﾎﾞﾝﾄﾞ
|673.88 千
|6.35 百万
|5.22
|
WAMOAAU:ID
ﾚｯｸﾞ･ﾒｲｿﾝ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙﾌｧﾝｽﾞ:ﾚｯｸﾞ･
|65.95 千
|6.16 百万
|5.06
|
AXAUSIG:LN
ｱｸｻ･ﾌｨｸｽﾄ･ｲﾝﾀﾚｽﾄ ICVC -USｼｮｰ
|4.41 百万
|5.94 百万
|4.88
|
OMEAUSA:ID
ｵｰﾙﾄﾞ･ﾐｭｰﾁｭｱﾙ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾀ
|5.92 百万
|5.61 百万
|4.61
|
FIDWIPA:LN
Fidelity Investment Funds IC
|3.43 百万
|5.50 百万
|4.52
|
PUIBIAG:ID
PIMCO Select Funds plc - UK
|366.52 千
|5.24 百万
|4.31
|
FIDMBNY:LN
ﾌｨﾃﾞﾘﾃｨ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞICVC-
|4.27 百万
|5.21 百万
|4.28
企業概要
Thesis Levitas B Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to generate growth over the long term through exposure to a defensive mix of assets, some of which will focus on income. The Fund will be actively managed and primarily invested in fixed income and other defensive assets, together with UK and international equity exposure.
住所Thesis Unit Trust Management Ltd
Exchange Building
St John's Street
Chichester, West Sussex P019 1UP
United Kingdom
電話番号44-0333-300-0375
Webサイトwww.tutman.co.uk