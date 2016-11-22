Legal & General ICAV - L&G E
LEUXUKN:ID
Pending Listing
EUR
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
11/22/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Europe Ex UK Equity Index Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to provide investors with a return in line with the performance of European equity markets, excluding the UK. The Fund will aim to replicate the Index using a sampling approach which will attempt to ensure the Fund has similar characteristics as the Index.
住所Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd
One Coleman Street
London EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号44-203-124-3266
Webサイトwww.lgim.com