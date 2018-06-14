LO Funds - Euro Government F

LEUGVID:LX
12.23
EUR
0.02
0.15%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
12.16 - 12.63
1年トータルリターン
-0.72%
年初来リターン
-0.63%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
12.2334
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/13/2018)
22.555
設定日
12/02/1987
直近配当額 ( 11/30/2017)
0.23
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.88%
ファンドマネージャ
YANNIK ZUFFEREY / SALMAN AHMED
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.38%
経費率
0.55%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EJ708471:COR
513.00 577.47 千 2.30
EI250130:COR
500.00 555.89 千 2.22
AM249066:COR
491.00 492.38 千 1.96
AM105004:COR
222.20 283.85 千 1.13
EJ070709:COR
241.00 264.51 千 1.05
AM189081:COR
219.00 226.00 千 0.90
UV752649:COR
204.00 223.93 千 0.89
EJ591531:COR
194.00 223.04 千 0.89
EJ668384:COR
163.20 210.67 千 0.84
EI228168:COR
177.30 200.49 千 0.80
企業概要
LO Funds - Euro Government Fundamental is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund invests, at least two-thirds of its assets, in bonds, other fixed or floating rate debt securities and short-term debt securities, denominated in EUR, with a minimum rating of BBB or equivalent, issued or guaranteed by sovereign issuers participating in the EMU.
住所
Lombard Odier Funds
291, Route d' Arlon
L-1150 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号
+ 352 27 78 1000
Webサイト
www.lombardodier.com