LO Funds - Euro Government F
LEUGVID:LX
12.23
EUR
0.02
0.15%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
12.16 - 12.63
1年トータルリターン
-0.72%
年初来リターン
-0.63%
前日終値
12.21
ファンド分類
Eurozone
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Eurozone
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
12.2334
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/13/2018)
22.555
設定日
12/02/1987
直近配当額 ( 11/30/2017)
0.23
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.88%
ファンドマネージャ
YANNIK ZUFFEREY / SALMAN AHMED
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.38%
経費率
0.55%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EJ708471:COR
|513.00
|577.47 千
|2.30
|
EI250130:COR
|500.00
|555.89 千
|2.22
|
AM249066:COR
|491.00
|492.38 千
|1.96
|
AM105004:COR
|222.20
|283.85 千
|1.13
|
EJ070709:COR
|241.00
|264.51 千
|1.05
|
AM189081:COR
|219.00
|226.00 千
|0.90
|
UV752649:COR
|204.00
|223.93 千
|0.89
|
EJ591531:COR
|194.00
|223.04 千
|0.89
|
EJ668384:COR
|163.20
|210.67 千
|0.84
|
EI228168:COR
|177.30
|200.49 千
|0.80
企業概要
LO Funds - Euro Government Fundamental is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund invests, at least two-thirds of its assets, in bonds, other fixed or floating rate debt securities and short-term debt securities, denominated in EUR, with a minimum rating of BBB or equivalent, issued or guaranteed by sovereign issuers participating in the EMU.
住所Lombard Odier Funds
291, Route d' Arlon
L-1150 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号+ 352 27 78 1000
Webサイトwww.lombardodier.com