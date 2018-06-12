Leugim FI Multimercado Inves

LEUGIM:BZ
1.82
BRL
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.68 - 1.83
1年トータルリターン
8.43%
年初来リターン
2.07%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
1.822102
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 06/12/2018)
50.341
設定日
12/05/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.47%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
ITAUSOB:BZ
Itau Soberano Renda Fixa Sim
104.90 千 4.54 百万 8.95
FMJGPWM:BZ
JGP WM OPT FIC FI Multimerca
1.48 百万 3.65 百万 7.21
EK026705:COR
1.04 千 3.51 百万 6.93
STRTEGY:BZ
JGP Strategy FIC FI Multimer
1.54 百万 3.01 百万 5.94
ILLUSTR:BZ
Illustrious FIC FI Multimerc
1.85 百万 2.54 百万 5.02
JGPPLSF:BZ
JGP Corporate Plus FIC FI Mu
18.27 千 2.26 百万 4.46
EI840463:COR
648.00 2.16 百万 4.26
GDARTBN:BZ
Garde Dartagnan Bny FIC FIM
1.30 百万 1.73 百万 3.41
BROLGAS:BZ
Brasil Oleo e Gas Exclusive
59.00 1.53 百万 3.02
ITDHPMF:BZ
Itau Distribuidores Hedge Pl
54.94 千 1.52 百万 3.00
企業概要
Leugim FI Multimercado Investimento no Exterior Credito Privado is an open-end fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest in different types of equity securities, fixed-income assets and derivatives.
住所
JGP Gestao de Recursos Ltda
Av. Republica do Chile 230, 15 Andar
20031-170, Rio de Janeiro - RJ
Brazil
電話番号
55-21-3528-8200
Webサイト
www.jgp.com.br