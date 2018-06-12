Leugim FI Multimercado Inves
LEUGIM:BZ
1.82
BRL
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.68 - 1.83
1年トータルリターン
8.43%
年初来リターン
2.07%
前日終値
1.82
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
1.822102
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 06/12/2018)
50.341
設定日
12/05/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.47%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ITAUSOB:BZ
Itau Soberano Renda Fixa Sim
|104.90 千
|4.54 百万
|8.95
|
FMJGPWM:BZ
JGP WM OPT FIC FI Multimerca
|1.48 百万
|3.65 百万
|7.21
|
EK026705:COR
|1.04 千
|3.51 百万
|6.93
|
STRTEGY:BZ
JGP Strategy FIC FI Multimer
|1.54 百万
|3.01 百万
|5.94
|
ILLUSTR:BZ
Illustrious FIC FI Multimerc
|1.85 百万
|2.54 百万
|5.02
|
JGPPLSF:BZ
JGP Corporate Plus FIC FI Mu
|18.27 千
|2.26 百万
|4.46
|
EI840463:COR
|648.00
|2.16 百万
|4.26
|
GDARTBN:BZ
Garde Dartagnan Bny FIC FIM
|1.30 百万
|1.73 百万
|3.41
|
BROLGAS:BZ
Brasil Oleo e Gas Exclusive
|59.00
|1.53 百万
|3.02
|
ITDHPMF:BZ
Itau Distribuidores Hedge Pl
|54.94 千
|1.52 百万
|3.00
企業概要
Leugim FI Multimercado Investimento no Exterior Credito Privado is an open-end fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest in different types of equity securities, fixed-income assets and derivatives.
住所JGP Gestao de Recursos Ltda
Av. Republica do Chile 230, 15 Andar
20031-170, Rio de Janeiro - RJ
Brazil
電話番号55-21-3528-8200
Webサイトwww.jgp.com.br