ETFS 3x Long EUR Short USD
LEU3:LN
London
18.460
USD
0.640
3.35%
更新日時 0:35 JST 2018/06/15
始値
18.980
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
18.340 - 18.980
出来高
22,185
前日終値
19.100
52週レンジ
17.570 - 23.665
1年トータルリターン
0.72%
年初来リターン
-12.16%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
19.085
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
5.795
設定日
11/08/2010
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
0.08%
乖離率52週平均値
0.01%
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.98%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-16.08%
3年トータルリターン
-3.33%
5年トータルリターン
-12.91%
企業概要
ETFS 3x Long EUR Short USD is a UCITS eligible, open-ended Collateralised Currency ETC, incorporated in Jersey. Designed to track the MSFXSM Triple Long Euro Index (TR), it provides a leveraged exposure representing 3x both the daily change in Long EUR against USD and the O/N interest rate differential, plus a collateral yield based on the risk-free rate.
住所ETFS Foreign Exchange Limited
Ordnance House
31 Pier Road
St Helier, Jersey
JE4 8PW Channel Islands
電話番号+44-20-7448-4330 Tel
Webサイトwww.etfsecurities.com