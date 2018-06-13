Btgp Access Leste Global FIC
LESTEP:BZ
1.53
BRL
0.00
0.23%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1.34 - 1.58
1年トータルリターン
14.27%
年初来リターン
0.29%
前日終値
1.53
52週レンジ
1.34 - 1.58
1年トータルリターン
14.13%
年初来リターン
0.29%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1.531191
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 06/13/2018)
6.889
設定日
04/06/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
5.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LSTGLB:BZ
Leste Global Multistrategy P
|4.04 百万
|6.99 百万
|99.63
|
UBSCAIX:BZ
Btg Pactual Tesouro Selic FI
|8.31 千
|22.95 千
|0.33
企業概要
Lestep FIC FI Multimercado Credito Privado Investimento no Exterior is an open-end fund of funds incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in all types of other funds.
住所BTG Pactual WM Gestao de Recursos
Av Brig Faria Lima, 3729
04538-133, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号55-11-3048-5200
Webサイトwww.btgpactual.com