Leste Credit FI Multimercado

LESTECD:BZ
1.53
BRL
0.00
0.05%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.34 - 1.53
1年トータルリターン
14.28%
年初来リターン
9.03%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
1.528593
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 09/13/2018)
148.955
設定日
09/29/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.00%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
LSTSEN1:BZ
Leste Credito FIDC NP Sen 1
44.00 73.04 百万 61.74
LCGLBMS:BZ
LC Global Master FI Multimer
20.88 百万 21.51 百万 18.18
UBSCAIX:BZ
Btg Pactual Tesouro Selic FI
4.86 百万 13.64 百万 11.53
LSCRDCP:BZ
Leste Credito Abs Fim Cp Ie
10.09 百万 10.74 百万 9.08
LW810668:COR
37.00 356.15 千 0.30
EK690488:COR
10.00 96.29 千 0.08
ITAUSOB:BZ
Itau Soberano Renda Fixa Sim
84.00 3.70 千 0.00
企業概要
Leste Credit FI Multimercado Credito Privado Investimento no Exterior is an open-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest in a variety of assets, such as fixed-income, foreign exchange, and equities. The Fund is authorized to hold, directly or indirectly, investments in financial assets abroad.
住所
Leste Credit Gestao de Recursos Ltda
Av. Ataulfo de Paiva, 1100 #502
22440-035
Rio de Janeiro, RJ
Brazil
電話番号
55-21-3177-0199
Webサイト
-