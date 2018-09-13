Leste Credit FI Multimercado
LESTECD:BZ
1.53
BRL
0.00
0.05%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.34 - 1.53
1年トータルリターン
14.28%
年初来リターン
9.03%
前日終値
1.53
1.34 - 1.53
14.38%
9.03%
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
1.528593
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 09/13/2018)
148.955
設定日
09/29/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LSTSEN1:BZ
Leste Credito FIDC NP Sen 1
|44.00
|73.04 百万
|61.74
|
LCGLBMS:BZ
LC Global Master FI Multimer
|20.88 百万
|21.51 百万
|18.18
|
UBSCAIX:BZ
Btg Pactual Tesouro Selic FI
|4.86 百万
|13.64 百万
|11.53
|
LSCRDCP:BZ
Leste Credito Abs Fim Cp Ie
|10.09 百万
|10.74 百万
|9.08
|
LW810668:COR
|37.00
|356.15 千
|0.30
|
EK690488:COR
|10.00
|96.29 千
|0.08
|
ITAUSOB:BZ
Itau Soberano Renda Fixa Sim
|84.00
|3.70 千
|0.00
企業概要
Leste Credit FI Multimercado Credito Privado Investimento no Exterior is an open-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest in a variety of assets, such as fixed-income, foreign exchange, and equities. The Fund is authorized to hold, directly or indirectly, investments in financial assets abroad.
住所Leste Credit Gestao de Recursos Ltda
Av. Ataulfo de Paiva, 1100 #502
22440-035
Rio de Janeiro, RJ
Brazil
電話番号55-21-3177-0199
Webサイト
-