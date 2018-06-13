Lessa II FI Multimercado Cre
LESSAII:BZ
18.69
BRL
0.01
0.03%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
17.32 - 18.68
1年トータルリターン
7.91%
年初来リターン
3.02%
前日終値
18.68
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
18.68926
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 06/13/2018)
302.987
設定日
05/07/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.10%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ITALPHA:BZ
Itau Multimercado Yield Glob
|11.18 百万
|216.94 百万
|71.80
|
AL933131:COR
|2.11 千
|20.07 百万
|6.64
|
AO355335:COR
|745.00
|7.09 百万
|2.35
|
JV530071:COR
|513.00
|4.89 百万
|1.62
企業概要
Lessa II FI Multimercado Credito Privado is an open-end fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest in different types of equity securities, fixed-income assets and derivatives.
住所Prc Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha
100 - Torre Olavo Setubal
Parque Jabaquara
São Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号+55 11 5019-1122
Webサイトwww.itau.com.br