Skylar France SGPG - L'Espri
LESPACP:FP
132.41
EUR
0.39
0.29%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
104.76 - 132.80
1年トータルリターン
26.07%
年初来リターン
14.58%
前日終値
132.80
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Consumer Discretionary
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
132.41
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/13/2018)
4.946
設定日
10/29/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
L'esprit du Lux is an open-end fund registered in France. The objective is to to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in a portfolio of shares issued by companies in the luxury goods sector.
住所Skylar France - SPGP
71-73 avenue des Champs-Elysees
-75008 PARIS -
電話番号Tel: +33 1 56 59 63 63
Webサイト
