Socofigest Global Income Fun
LESOGDE:KY
97.04
EUR
更新日時 2018/08/31
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
97.04 - 102.77
1年トータルリターン
-3.85%
年初来リターン
-5.16%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 08/31/2018)
97.044
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 08/31/2018)
43.242
設定日
01/31/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Leonis Fund SPC - Socofigest Global Income Fund SP is an open-end fund incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The Fund's objective is to beat inflation and provide a sustainable return in the medium-term. The Fund invests in debt of any type, including convertible and exchangeable bonds and notes. Depending on market conditions, the fund also invests in equities and derivatives.
住所Leonis Fund SPC
PO Box 309
Ugland House
Grand Cayman KY1-1104
Cayman Islands
電話番号-
Webサイト
-