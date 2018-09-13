Lazard Global Investment Fun

LESGIAK:ID
120.57
GBP
0.25
0.20%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
119.77 - 132.11
1年トータルリターン
-6.72%
年初来リターン
-6.77%
前日終値
120.32
ファンド分類
EM Bond Lcl Curr
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
120.5672
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/13/2018)
981.910
設定日
01/29/2016
直近配当額 ( 10/02/2017)
3.44033316249
直近配当利回り（税込）
7.58%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.38%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
912796PR:GOV
50.00 千 49.94 百万 4.92
EJ235944:COR
515.73 千 36.95 百万 3.64
CP507394:COR
283.36 千 22.69 百万 2.24
AO061706:COR
22.20 千 21.46 百万 2.11
EJ750009:COR
310.58 千 20.65 百万 2.03
QJ655835:COR
18.88 千 20.62 百万 2.03
AM261289:COR
20.13 千 19.50 百万 1.92
AR264853:COR
17.11 千 16.01 百万 1.58
EJ750019:COR
206.24 千 13.64 百万 1.34
AQ781985:COR
23.71 百万 12.32 百万 1.21
企業概要
Lazard Emerging Markets Debt Unrestricted Blend Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to maximize total return from income and capital growth. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio consisting of fixed and floating rate bonds and fixed income securities issed primarily issued by emerging market companies and derivative instruments.
住所
Iona Building Block
Shelbourne Road
Dublin 4
Ireland
電話番号
-
Webサイト
-