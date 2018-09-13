Lazard Global Investment Fun
LESGIAK:ID
120.57
GBP
0.25
0.20%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
119.77 - 132.11
1年トータルリターン
-6.72%
年初来リターン
-6.77%
前日終値
120.32
52週レンジ
119.77 - 132.11
1年トータルリターン
-9.04%
年初来リターン
-6.77%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
EM Bond Lcl Curr
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
120.5672
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/13/2018)
981.910
設定日
01/29/2016
直近配当額 ( 10/02/2017)
3.44033316249
直近配当利回り（税込）
7.58%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.38%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912796PR:GOV
|50.00 千
|49.94 百万
|4.92
|
EJ235944:COR
|515.73 千
|36.95 百万
|3.64
|
CP507394:COR
|283.36 千
|22.69 百万
|2.24
|
AO061706:COR
|22.20 千
|21.46 百万
|2.11
|
EJ750009:COR
|310.58 千
|20.65 百万
|2.03
|
QJ655835:COR
|18.88 千
|20.62 百万
|2.03
|
AM261289:COR
|20.13 千
|19.50 百万
|1.92
|
AR264853:COR
|17.11 千
|16.01 百万
|1.58
|
EJ750019:COR
|206.24 千
|13.64 百万
|1.34
|
AQ781985:COR
|23.71 百万
|12.32 百万
|1.21
企業概要
Lazard Emerging Markets Debt Unrestricted Blend Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to maximize total return from income and capital growth. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio consisting of fixed and floating rate bonds and fixed income securities issed primarily issued by emerging market companies and derivative instruments.
住所Iona Building Block
Shelbourne Road
Dublin 4
Ireland
電話番号-
Webサイト
-