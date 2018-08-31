Lyxor Debt Fund - Lyxor Euro
LESDDEU:LX
743.3996
EUR
更新日時 2018/08/31
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
740.8282 - 1,031.0340
1年トータルリターン
-27.82%
年初来リターン
-27.89%
52週レンジ
740.8282 - 1,031.0340
1年トータルリターン
-27.82%
年初来リターン
-27.89%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Bank Loans
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
European Union
基準価額 (NAV) ( 08/31/2018)
743.3996
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 08/31/2018)
132.851
設定日
06/30/2015
直近配当額 ( 11/18/2016)
7.1376811785
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
3.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.45%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lyxor Debt Fund - Lyxor European Senior Debt Fund 2015 is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is high level of income and capital growth over a period of time. The Fund invests in floating rate Senior Secured Loans and or Other Senior Secured Obligations, Junior Loans and short term debt obligations and money market instruments.
住所Lyxor Debt Fund
2-4, rue Eugene Ruppert
L-2453 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.lyxor.com