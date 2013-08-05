Lerro Multimercado Credito P

LERRO:BZ
Liquidated
LERRO:BZ 清算済
BRL
商品分類
Fund of Funds
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (千 BRL) ( 01/31/2018)
693.958
設定日
05/08/2013
直近配当額 ( 02/01/2018)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.40%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
TOPDIII:BZ
Itau Top DI Ii RF Referencia
49.57 千 688.75 千 99.25
企業概要
Lerro Multimercado Credito Privado FIC FI is a closed-end exclusive fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund is exclusive and will invest in different types of equity securities, derivatives, fixed-income assets and other mutual funds.
住所
Itau DTVM SA/Brazil
Pca Alfredo E. S. Aranha, 100
04344-902, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号
55-11-5029-2206
Webサイト
www.itaucustodia.com.br