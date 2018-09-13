Leblon Equities Partners VII

LEQPVII:BZ
13.52
BRL
0.00
0.03%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
13.52 - 17.93
1年トータルリターン
-24.61%
年初来リターン
-18.12%
前日終値
13.52
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
13.5202
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 09/13/2018)
1.927
設定日
10/04/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
Leblon Equities Partners VII FIC FI Multimercado is an open-end fund of funds incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in all types of other funds by adopting a specific strategy.
住所
Leblon Equities
Av. Niemeyer, 2 Salas 201 e 202
22450-220, Rio de Janeiro - RJ
Brazil
電話番号
55-21-3206-7300
Webサイト
www.leblonequities.com.br