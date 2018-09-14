Laurium Equity Prescient Fun
LEQPRA1:SJ
128.23
ZAr
1.10
0.87%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
122.92 - 139.16
1年トータルリターン
4.93%
年初来リターン
-2.60%
前日終値
127.13
52週レンジ
122.92 - 139.16
1年トータルリターン
4.69%
年初来リターン
-2.60%
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Value Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
South Africa
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
128.23
資産総額 (十億 ZAR) ( 09/14/2018)
1.479
設定日
03/27/2014
直近配当額 ( 04/03/2018)
2.24
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.75%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
1.17%
企業概要
Laurium Equity Prescient Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in South Africa. The Fund's objective is to follow an investment policy which will secure for investors medium to long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in in selected shares across all industry groups as well as across the range of large, mid and smaller cap shares.
住所Prescient Management Co Ltd
Prescient House
Westlake Business Park
Otto Close, Westlake, 7945
South Africa
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.prescient.co.za