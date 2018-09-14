LO Funds - Short-Term Money
LEONSAE:LX
112.66
EUR
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/14
残存期間
-
Total Assets (m -) (on 09/13/2018)
497.475
設定日
05/01/2008
52週レンジ
112.66 - 113.08
前日終値
112.66
52週レンジ
112.66 - 113.08
1年トータルリターン
-0.37%
年初来リターン
-0.26%
残存期間
-
資産総額 (百万 -) ( 09/13/2018)
497.475
設定日
05/01/2008
ファンドマネージャ
FLORIAN HELLY / DAVID CALLAHAN
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
0.06%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AS935481:COR
|15.00 千
|15.01 百万
|3.52
|
AN001749:COR
|6.40 千
|6.41 百万
|1.50
|
UV290660:COR
|6.00 千
|6.00 百万
|1.41
|
EK097472:COR
|5.58 千
|5.70 百万
|1.34
|
JV503431:COR
|5.00 千
|5.01 百万
|1.18
|
QZ136259:COR
|5.00 千
|5.01 百万
|1.17
|
EK599923:COR
|5.00 千
|5.01 百万
|1.17
|
AP561350:COR
|5.00 千
|5.01 百万
|1.17
|
EJ746716:COR
|5.00 千
|5.00 百万
|1.17
|
EK458545:COR
|4.00 千
|4.02 百万
|0.94
企業概要
LO Funds - Short-Term (EUR) is a money market fund with the objectives of capital preservation, high liquidity, and returns in line with a one-month local currency eurodeposit benchmark. The Fund employs strict diversification rules and invests in high-quality money-market instruments such as commercial paper, certificates of deposit, time deposits fixed-rate bonds and floating-rate notes.
住所Lombard Odier Funds
291, Route d' Arlon
L-1150 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号+ 352 27 78 1000
Webサイトwww.lombardodier.com