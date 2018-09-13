Leonardo UI Anteilklasse G
LEONRDO:GR
147.25
EUR
0.25
0.17%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
142.41 - 153.01
1年トータルリターン
2.47%
年初来リターン
-0.90%
前日終値
147.00
商品分類
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
147.25
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/13/2018)
54.840
設定日
10/15/2007
直近配当額 ( 01/02/2018)
1.660000004777
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.13%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.23%
経費率
1.75%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
DAXEX:GR
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞDAX DE
|13.84 千
|1.47 百万
|2.73
|
IFFF:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞMSCI AC極東(除く日本)
|30.80 千
|1.47 百万
|2.72
|
EK799079:COR
|1.50 千
|1.42 百万
|2.63
|
AQ783384:COR
|1000.00
|987.30 千
|1.83
|
AO080864:COR
|1.50 千
|978.14 千
|1.81
|
AM896602:COR
|1.10 千
|953.62 千
|1.77
|
AO261486:COR
|1.10 千
|943.68 千
|1.75
|
AM878212:COR
|1.10 千
|942.51 千
|1.75
|
LTAM:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞMSCI EMﾗﾃﾝｱﾒﾘｶUCITS E
|66.00 千
|906.41 千
|1.68
|
EH854360:COR
|1000.00
|893.46 千
|1.66
企業概要
Leonardo UI is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Germany. The Fund's objective is long term capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a mix of global equities, and equity related securities, fixed- and variable rate securities, money market instruments and commodity indices. Depending on market conditions, the Fund is looking for opportunities and will adjust the asset mix.
住所Universal-Investment-GesellschaftmbH
Theodor-Heuss-Allee 70
60486 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
電話番号Telefon: +49/69/710430
Webサイトwww.universal-investment.com