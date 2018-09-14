LO Funds - Short-Term Money

LEONPPA:LX
110.908
EUR
0.002
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/14
残存期間
-
Total Assets (m -) (on 09/13/2018)
497.475
設定日
05/01/2008
52週レンジ
110.908 - 111.528
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
110.909
52週レンジ
110.908 - 111.528
1年トータルリターン
-0.56%
年初来リターン
-0.40%
残存期間
-
資産総額 (百万 -) ( 09/13/2018)
497.475
設定日
05/01/2008
ファンドマネージャ
FLORIAN HELLY / DAVID CALLAHAN
信託報酬額
0.07%
経費率
0.25%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
AS935481:COR
15.00 千 15.01 百万 3.52
AN001749:COR
6.40 千 6.41 百万 1.50
UV290660:COR
6.00 千 6.00 百万 1.41
EK097472:COR
5.58 千 5.70 百万 1.34
JV503431:COR
5.00 千 5.01 百万 1.18
QZ136259:COR
5.00 千 5.01 百万 1.17
EK599923:COR
5.00 千 5.01 百万 1.17
AP561350:COR
5.00 千 5.01 百万 1.17
EJ746716:COR
5.00 千 5.00 百万 1.17
EK458545:COR
4.00 千 4.02 百万 0.94
企業概要
LO Funds - Short-Term (EUR) is a money market fund with the objectives of capital preservation, high liquidity, and returns in line with a one-month local currency eurodeposit benchmark. The Fund employs strict diversification rules and invests in high-quality money-market instruments such as commercial paper, certificates of deposit, time deposits fixed-rate bonds and floating-rate notes.
住所
Lombard Odier Funds
291, Route d' Arlon
L-1150 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号
+ 352 27 78 1000
Webサイト
www.lombardodier.com