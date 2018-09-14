Lazard Enhanced Opportunitie
LEOIX:US
NASDAQ GM
8.73
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
8.60 - 8.87
1年トータルリターン
1.24%
年初来リターン
0.38%
前日終値
8.73
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Convertible Arbitrage
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
8.73
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
17.358
設定日
12/31/2014
直近配当額 ( 08/21/2018)
0.01388
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.82%
ファンドマネージャ
SEAN H REYNOLDS / FRANK BIANCO
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
3.60%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
TRIXX:US
ｽﾃｰﾄ･ｽﾄﾘｰﾄ･ｲﾝｽﾃｨﾁｭｰｼｮﾅﾙ･ﾄﾚｼﾞ
|10.16 百万
|10.16 百万
|54.56
|
SPY:US
SPDR S&P500 ETF
|2.40 千
|651.07 千
|3.50
|
AL829532:COR
|191.00
|506.92 千
|2.72
|
EK363654:COR
|345.00
|435.39 千
|2.34
|
AIMC:US
ｱﾙﾄﾗ･ｲﾝﾀﾞｽﾄﾘｱﾙ･ﾓｰｼｮﾝ
|9.38 千
|404.23 千
|2.17
|
EK338804:COR
|331.00
|335.06 千
|1.80
|
JK148450:COR
|250.00
|324.74 千
|1.74
|
AM687357:COR
|308.00
|311.85 千
|1.67
|
EJ871942:COR
|305.00
|306.60 千
|1.65
|
EJ956517:COR
|232.00
|285.70 千
|1.53
企業概要
Lazard Enhanced Opportunities Portfolio is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks current income and long-term capital appreciation. The Fund aims to achieve its investment objective over a full market cycle through a hedged strategy investing primarily in convertible fixed income and preferred securities
住所Lazard Funds
30 Rockefeller Plaza
New York, NY 10112
電話番号1-800-823-6300
Webサイトwww.lazardnet.com