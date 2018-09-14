Lazard Enhanced Opportunitie

LEOIX:US
NASDAQ GM
8.73
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
8.60 - 8.87
1年トータルリターン
1.24%
年初来リターン
0.38%
前日終値
8.73
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
8.73
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
17.358
設定日
12/31/2014
直近配当額 ( 08/21/2018)
0.01388
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.82%
ファンドマネージャ
SEAN H REYNOLDS / FRANK BIANCO
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
3.60%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
TRIXX:US
ｽﾃｰﾄ･ｽﾄﾘｰﾄ･ｲﾝｽﾃｨﾁｭｰｼｮﾅﾙ･ﾄﾚｼﾞ
10.16 百万 10.16 百万 54.56
SPY:US
SPDR S&P500 ETF
2.40 千 651.07 千 3.50
AL829532:COR
191.00 506.92 千 2.72
EK363654:COR
345.00 435.39 千 2.34
AIMC:US
ｱﾙﾄﾗ･ｲﾝﾀﾞｽﾄﾘｱﾙ･ﾓｰｼｮﾝ
9.38 千 404.23 千 2.17
EK338804:COR
331.00 335.06 千 1.80
JK148450:COR
250.00 324.74 千 1.74
AM687357:COR
308.00 311.85 千 1.67
EJ871942:COR
305.00 306.60 千 1.65
EJ956517:COR
232.00 285.70 千 1.53
企業概要
Lazard Enhanced Opportunities Portfolio is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks current income and long-term capital appreciation. The Fund aims to achieve its investment objective over a full market cycle through a hedged strategy investing primarily in convertible fixed income and preferred securities
住所
Lazard Funds
30 Rockefeller Plaza
New York, NY 10112
電話番号
1-800-823-6300
Webサイト
www.lazardnet.com