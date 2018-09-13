DNCA Invest - Infrastructure
LEOIINC:LX
150.94
EUR
0.72
0.47%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
149.06 - 168.28
1年トータルリターン
-8.68%
年初来リターン
-7.87%
前日終値
151.66
1年トータルリターン
-8.89%
年初来リターン
-7.87%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Thematic Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
European Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
150.94
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/13/2018)
130.559
設定日
09/21/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
IGOR DE MAACK / ROMAIN AVICE
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
2.41%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ENEL:IM
ENEL
|2.00 百万
|9.39 百万
|4.99
|
EUR:CUR
ﾕｰﾛ/米ﾄﾞﾙ
|9.15 千
|9.15 百万
|4.87
|
DG:FP
ﾊﾞﾝｼ
|121.00 千
|9.04 百万
|4.81
|
ADP:FP
パリ空港公団(ADP)
|48.00 千
|6.78 百万
|3.61
|
FGR:FP
ｴﾌｧｰｼﾞｭ
|85.00 千
|6.76 百万
|3.60
|
ORA:FP
オランジュ
|450.00 千
|6.25 百万
|3.32
|
ECOR3:BZ
ｴｺﾎﾄﾞﾋﾞｱｽｲﾝﾌﾗｴｽﾄﾙﾄﾗｴﾛｼﾞｽﾁｶ
|2.25 百万
|6.16 百万
|3.28
|
ATL:IM
ｱﾄﾗﾝﾃｨｱ
|250.00 千
|6.16 百万
|3.28
|
CCRO3:BZ
ｺﾝｾｯｿﾝｴｽ･ﾛﾄﾞﾋﾞｱﾘｱｽ
|1.30 百万
|5.81 百万
|3.09
|
ETL:FP
ﾕｰﾃﾙｻｯﾄ･ｺﾐｭﾆｹｰｼｮﾝｽﾞ
|260.00 千
|5.81 百万
|3.09
企業概要
DNCA Invest - Infrastructures (Life) is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxmbourg. The Fund will invest in infrastructure assets providing essential product and/or public service (transportation services, toll-road concession, airport platform, satellite networks, electricity production, water treatment, waste treatment, gas and energy transportation).
住所DNCA Invest
33, rue de Gasperich
L-5826 Hesperange
Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.dncafinance.lu