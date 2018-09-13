DNCA Invest - Infrastructure

LEOIAAC:LX
135.07
EUR
0.64
0.47%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
SICAV
前日終値
135.71
ファンド分類
Thematic Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
European Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
135.07
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/13/2018)
130.559
設定日
09/21/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
IGOR DE MAACK / ROMAIN AVICE
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.00%
経費率
3.28%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
ENEL:IM
ENEL
2.00 百万 9.39 百万 4.99
EUR:CUR
ﾕｰﾛ/米ﾄﾞﾙ
9.15 千 9.15 百万 4.87
DG:FP
ﾊﾞﾝｼ
121.00 千 9.04 百万 4.81
ADP:FP
パリ空港公団(ADP)
48.00 千 6.78 百万 3.61
FGR:FP
ｴﾌｧｰｼﾞｭ
85.00 千 6.76 百万 3.60
ORA:FP
オランジュ
450.00 千 6.25 百万 3.32
ECOR3:BZ
ｴｺﾎﾄﾞﾋﾞｱｽｲﾝﾌﾗｴｽﾄﾙﾄﾗｴﾛｼﾞｽﾁｶ
2.25 百万 6.16 百万 3.28
ATL:IM
ｱﾄﾗﾝﾃｨｱ
250.00 千 6.16 百万 3.28
CCRO3:BZ
ｺﾝｾｯｿﾝｴｽ･ﾛﾄﾞﾋﾞｱﾘｱｽ
1.30 百万 5.81 百万 3.09
ETL:FP
ﾕｰﾃﾙｻｯﾄ･ｺﾐｭﾆｹｰｼｮﾝｽﾞ
260.00 千 5.81 百万 3.09
企業概要
DNCA Invest - Infrastructures (Life) is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxmbourg. The Fund will invest in infrastructure assets providing essential product and/or public service (transportation services, toll-road concession, airport platform, satellite networks, electricity production, water treatment, waste treatment, gas and energy transportation).
住所
DNCA Invest
33, rue de Gasperich
L-5826 Hesperange
Luxembourg
電話番号
-
Webサイト
www.dncafinance.lu